Simon Bridges unsure if he will stay in Parliament

Deposed National Party Leader Simon Bridges has asked for time to reflect on his career.

National Party has confirmed if Bridges stays on, he will be part of the National Party Shadow Cabinet.

New party leader Todd Muller has confirmed his changes for his party line-up:

Former Deputy Leader Paula Bennett takes the Drug Reform and Women’s Portfolio. Bennett has confirmed she will not be standing for an electorate come Election 2020.

Her portfolios put her opposite Women's Minister, Julie Anne Genter.

Mana-based List MP Jo Hayes takes Whānau Ora and Māori Development. That puts her opposite Peeni Henare and Nanaia Mahuta who are Ministers for Whānau Ora and Māori Development respectively.

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango uses her legal expertise in her Crown-Māori relations and Māori Tourism portfolios. This will put her opposite Crown-Māori Relations and Tourism Minister, Kelvin Davis.

Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti takes Tertiary, Skills and Employment, Treaty Negotiations and Health (Associate). This puts him opposite Employment Minister Willie Jackson, Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister, Peeni Henare.

Auckland-based List MP Alfred Ngaro, takes Pacific Peoples, Community and Voluntary, Children and Disabled Issues. This puts him opposite Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio, Community and Voluntary Minister Poto Williams, Children's Minister Tracey Martin, and Disabled Issues Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

Ngaro increased his profile after pointing out his concerns on the proposed COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. As a result, the wording of the bill was changed to remove references to marae.

Interestingly enough, Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown who advocated for stricter drug laws and revealed the misallocation of 'fees-free' funds, has been deployed elsewhere. He now speaks for Corrections, Youth and Associate Education. This puts him opposite Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, Youth Minister Peeni Henare and Associate Education Ministers Tracey Martin and Jenny Salesa.