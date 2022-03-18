Simon Wi Rutene offers ski lessons to help fund Tongan recovery

An invitation from former Olympian Simon Wi Rutene has offered a limited opportunity to a generous contributor so he can raise funds for Tonga's recovery from a volcanic eruption.

The lucky winner of his Trade Me auction will get a full day advanced skiing lesson with the four-time Olympian, who has worked with some of New Zealand High performing athletes.

Simon is the Unicef Aotearoa’s Aio Rangatira on the board of trustees and is supporting the ‘To Tonga With Love' charity auction.

Rutene said in a Facebook post, “Kia ora, I invite a generous person, or persons, to contribute to a worthy cause to help Tonga recover from the recent volcanic eruption”.

“Let’s enjoy a beautiful day in the alpine environment. This will be a unique super nature experience and an opportunity to discover the magic freedom of spirit that exists in all of us.”

There are currently 34 auctions ranging from a number of unique experiences, master classes or items to raise the funds.

Go to this link if you would like to look at the auctions and support the cause.