Singer Deva Mahal releases new waiata

Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Deva Mahal is releasing her new single Run Me Through today.

A daughter of blues musician Taj Mahal, Deva was born in Hawai’i and discovered her talent for singing in Aotearoa, which solidified her dream of becoming a singer.

Mahal said her new song is about falling in love with the wrong person and hurting because of the experience but still being happy.

“The song is about experiences with relationships where the person's words don’t match up with their actions and falling in love with the wrong person.”

Mahal said that during the pandemic she found the process of writing music enjoyable and as she spent more time in New Zealand she found herself “slowly putting down my roots in Pōneke”.

“I definitely consider myself a citizen of the world but my whānau is here, my mom and my brother and my sisters and their tamariki are here, Aotearoa is always going to be a home base for me”.