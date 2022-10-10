Sir Hector Busby’s waka traverses the moana again led by his nieces

By Michael Cugley, Te Rito journalism cadet.

The waka hourua of the late Sir Hekenukumai Busby is taking sail again but this time his descendants are trimming the sails.

Ngāhiraka Mai Tāwhiti was named after Busby’s wife and their descendants are fulfilling a dream of Busby’s by introducing the waka hourua (double-hulled canoe) to the next generation.

Niece Terissa Busby says, “Uncle Hek would be smiling down on all of us about having these young girls here. I went to the last wānanga we had in Tauranga a few weeks ago with Jacko and them, and I was so rapt to see all the young wāhine Māori, rangatahi at the wānanga. I’m really rapt that they’re coming through now, I think it’s the best thing ever. But not only for our wahine Māori but also our young boys. If you want to be a part of this just come - don't be shy.”

Terissa and Jolene Busby are the wāhine duo leading the waka across its current voyage, teaching rangatahi the teachings passed down to them.

Terissa says, “We teach them everything from sailing the canoes to manning the sails, cooking, how to keep clean -hygiene is really important on our canoe - just everything. Look, they're cleaning up now. You gotta have your waka spick and span. The young ones love it, and I love that I can see that in them.



Sir Hekenukumai Busby's descendants continue his legacy.

Taking command

“It’s different from just being a crew member, having to look after the crew, the waka, the safety, what berths we pull into, what berths we can pull into, what berths we can’t pull into and getting your whole head around that. But I just like to sail,” Jolene says.

Sailing in the waka hourua is something the pair have done for a long time. Now commanding the vessel brings big changes to them both.

“If we can be role models for our young ones, that’s awesome. I don’t like the limelight, I don’t like being in front. I like to be at the back doing all the mahi and push everyone else in the front. But we just have to do it and have a love for it,” Terissa says.

Leading a waka can be a tough job, they say. However, they both have helpful words for those who are wanting to jump on the waka.

'Work for your place'

“I think the biggest thing that helps is wanting to be on the water and wanting to be with your waka, and then everything else falls into place," Jolene says.

"It’s awesome that there are so many more wāhine doing it because, when I was doing it, I was the only one, which was cool I didn’t mind.

"But don’t ask for special favours. If you want to be on the canoe you work for your place. That’s what I did and that’s what I expect, anyone that I train to be the same. You work for your space on the canoe.” Terissa says.

Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti departed Waitangi this past weekend and Terissa says they plan to visit Kāwhia, followed by Taranaki, and finish in Wellington. The hope is in 2023 and 2024 they will again follow in their Papa’s footsteps and travel to Sāmoa.