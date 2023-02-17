Sir Howard Morrison Centre opens after five years

Howard Morrison Jnr

The grand reopening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre has been a long time coming, his son says.

The grand opening last night featured a big lineup of performers and musicians, both mana whenua and from across the motu, including Howard Morrison Jnr.

Morrison Jnr said it was an emotional day for his whānau, as his father’s legacy grew further into his community.

“I am proud to have discovered what my father actually did for the music industry. He opened a lot of doors for people to become who they aspired to be, whether that be a musician or an entertainer."

He says when Sir Howard Morrison became a musical entertainer, he was told by his uncles and father that there was "no such thing as a full-time singer boy".

“My father's uncles and father always told him to only sing at the local pub Fridays and Saturdays but now, look at this - he has opened the door for our rangatahi who are amazing and getting into music and they are all so clever, all Kiwi in general."

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell says it was a wonderful day to commemorate all of the achievements and all of the history in this building.

She said the property had to be closed in November 2017 due to the building's age.

“Like many older buildings in our rohe, as soon as we peeled things back, we discovered that there was quite a lot of work to do to reach health and safety standards, so we have been closed for five years and we are so excited to finally have it opened today.”

Tapsell said the centre provided Rotorua with an excellent opportunity to host events. "Most importantly this Saturday we are having a community open day with shows and performances to celebrate this historical building, in memory of Sir Howard Morrison.

“It's a free day for our Rotorua communities, so if you have got whānau around, come and visit us here in Rotorua and explore this beautiful building for yourself.”

Morrison Jnr said while it was an emotional day for his whānau, family members were overjoyed and full of aroha to see the facility used by many different and beautiful kaupapa for Rotorua.

“It means a lot, not only to me but my family especially, because it allows the city to celebrate my dad's legacy for ever and ever and amen, until the day they drop the sir and add the junior to it.”