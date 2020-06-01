Sir Kim Workman calls for halt to Police armed response teams

Criminal justice advocate Sir Kim Workman has filed for an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing calling for a halt to Police armed response teams.

In April Police finished a six-month trial of Police Armed Response Teams (ARTs). The trial involved new customised vehicles carrying teams of trained Armed Offenders Squad officers ready to respond to high-risk incidents. The trial caused concern because it was rolled out in highly-Māori populated communities including Counties-Manukau and Waikato.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the Evidence-Based Policing Centre will undertake the evaluation of the ARTs trial. This will include data collected during the trial, public perceptions data, and the views of police teams involved, as well as other relevant interested parties.

"We know that some communities have had some concerns about the ARTs and how they were being deployed. Now the trial is over, an evaluation will be done and the views of the community taken into account as part of that.”

The results are expected to be released at the end of June.