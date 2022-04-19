Sir Mark Solomon takes chair at Oranga Tamariki ministerial advisory board

Former Ngāi Tahu chair Tā Mark Solomon will lead Oranga Tamariki's ministerial advisory board into the next phase of its mahi overseeing the children's agency.

Solomon has been a member of the panel since its inception in 2021, and will take over from inaugural chair Matthew Tukaki, who is stepping down.

Under Tukaki the board released a report last year that highlighted a need for substantial change within the organisation.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis says Solomon is committed to continuing the progress made by the panel to address systemic issues at Oranga Tamariki.

“Tā Mark has a critical eye and is dedicated to this work, I know he will be focused on the needs for our tamariki and communities,” Davis said.

Oranga Tamariki has recently appointed a new leadership team, and is continuing work on the Future Direction Plan, which will lead to decision-making and resources devolved to communities.

“Reforming the child protection system is an issue of huge importance to our country and it is one I am honoured to be playing a part in,” Solomon said.

“It is no secret that Māori are over-represented in this system and that the old models don’t work. I will be working hard to make sure the transformation of Oranga Tamariki changes that.”

Davis acknowledged Tukaki's contribution to the board, in particular Te Kahu Aroha.

“The report he produced with the other board members pulled no punches and was instrumental in helping me set a new direction for the agency.”

“Matthew has always been a loud voice for what is in the best interests of Māori and I’m glad he was able to use that focus to lay the foundations for improvements to child protection," Davis says.

The other members of the board are Kahurangi Naida Glavish, Shannon Pakura, Dr Ruth Jones, Mana Williams-Eade and Alf Filipaina.