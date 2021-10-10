Sir Pita Sharples and Che Fu honoured at Waiata Māori Music Awards

Source / Waiata Māori Music Awards 2021

Sir Pita Sharples and Che Fu were honoured for their contributions to Māori music at the Waiata Māori Music Awards 2021 in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday night.

Troy Kingi and L.A.B. picked up multiple awards at the 90-minute awards ceremony held online for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

The event – now in its 14th year – included performances by Maisey Rika, Tipene Harmer, Amba Holly, taonga pūoro practitioner Horomona Horo, Ainslie Allen, I.A, 5 Minutes of Fame winner Perēri King, Sianne and the Tuari Brothers with a finale performance by New Zealand music royalty, Stan Walker.

“Māori music is thriving,” said Ellison Huata, Waiata Māori Music Awards executive director in a statement.

“There is a depth and breadth of talent in te ao Māori today –it has been amazing to watch it grow and develop over the past 15 years.

“Thank you to the many people involved in making this kaupapa happen. Ngā mihi, too, to the judges, winners, their whānau and fans,” she said.

The Waiata Māori Music Awards 2021 is available to view on-demand on the maoritelevision.com website and MĀORI+ app.

A replay will also be available on Māori Television’s Facebook page at 8.00pm tonight.

The winners of the Waiata Māori Music Awards 2021 are:

· Tā Pita Sharples

TE TOHU KAITIAKI TIKANGA PŪORU – Iconic Keeper of Traditions Award presented by Carl Ross, Te Matatini

· Che Fu

TE TOHU O TE AHUMAHI PŪORU – Iconic Contribution to the Music Industry presented by Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Hastings District Council

· L.A.B.

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU ARATINI MĀORI AUTAIA – Best Māori Pop Album sponsored by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation and presented by Te Rangi Huata

· Troy Kingi

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MĀORI AUTAIA – Best R’n’B Album sponsored by the NZ Music Commission and presented by Cath Anderson, Chief Executive

· Sons of Zion – ‘Love On The Run’

TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU MĀORI O TE TAU – Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

· Stan Walker – ‘Tua’

TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU REO MĀORI O TE TAU – Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist in Te Reo Māori presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

· Stan Walker – ‘Bigger’

TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA – Best Music Video of the Year by a Māori Artist presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

· Origin Roots Aotearoa

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU PAKEKE HOU – Emerging Artist Over 25 Award presented by Marcia Hopa and Pheonix Ruka, Ngāti Hine FM

· Kings

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MAŌRI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA – Best Hip Hop Album by a Māori Artist presented by Indelible, Dan Browne

· Grove Roots

TE TOHU KŌPAEROA AUTAIA – Best Roots Reggae Album by a Māori Artist presented by Tāmati Olsen, Te Puni Kōkiri

· L.A.B. – ‘Why Oh Why’

TE TOHU WAIATA MĀORI HIRA – Best Song by a Māori Artist presented by Ngahiwi Apanui, Chief Executive, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

· L.A.B

TE TOHU RŌPŪ MĀORI AUTAIA – Best Māori Group presented by Henry Heke, Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust

· Troy Kingi

TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA MĀORI AUTAIA – Best Māori Songwriter presented by JB Heperi-Smith, Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu

· Paige

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA – Best Māori Female Solo Artist presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te Māngai Pāho

· Troy Kingi

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TĀNE AUTAIA – Best Māori Male Solo Artist presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te Māngai Pāho