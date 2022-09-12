Sir Tipene O’Regan to receive NZ's highest honour at this week's investiture ceremony

Source / File

Sir Tipene O’Regan will receive an additional Order of New Zealand - the country's highest honour - at an investiture ceremony this week.

Ordinarily, the prestigious list is limited to just 20 members, however, an exception has been made this year in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The honour is for his work in academia, the public sector and Sir Tipene's influential contributions to Ngāi Tahu, a Government House statement released on Sunday said.

"Sir Tipene’s leadership was instrumental to the passing of the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998, which set multiple benchmarks for the historic Treaty claims process."

Lisa Carrington, our most decorated Olympian, will be made a Dame, as will world champion Silver Ferns coach Ruth Aitken.

Joining those being recognised during this week's investitures are Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, film producer Chelsea Winstanley and para-athlete Holly Robinson.

As Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will be in the United Kingdom for the state funeral of the Queen, the Administrator of the Government will preside at the 11 investiture ceremonies this week.