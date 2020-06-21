Sisters Te Paea and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit square off for Tactix and Steel

Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit. Photo / Supplied (Michael Bradley Photography)

The Tactix scored a morale-boosting 43-36 win over the Steel in round 2 of ANZ premiership action in Auckland on Saturday.

The game saw Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit squaring off against her sister Te Huinga Reo to win the individual battle of the siblings in a player of the match performance.

There was little to separate the teams in the first half, with the Tactix and Steel tied at 20-all at the break.

The third quarter was the difference for the Tactix who out-scored the Steel 14-7 to take the upper hand.

The teams drew the last quarter allowing the Tactix to pick up their first points of the season while the Steel remain winless after two rounds.

In other results, the Mystics beat the Magic 43-36.

The Mystics top the table after two rounds, with the Steel bottom.