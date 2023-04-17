Six die on roads overnight after crashes in South Canterbury, Waikato and Northland

The scene at the Dargaville crash this morning. Photo / Twitter / Waka Kotahi

Three people have died in a campervan crash near Geraldine, two have been killed after a head-on crash on the Waikato Expressway and a person has died after a car struck a tree in Dargaville.

Police were advised just after 1am that a campervan had collided with a barrier in Te Moana Road and caught fire near Geraldine.

All three occupants of the campervan were killed, police said.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit works at the scene.

Waka Kotahi has advised people to use other routes and allow extra time for any journeys in the area.

In the second incident, police said it appeared that one of the cars was travelling the wrong way along the Waikato Expressway.

The drivers of both cars died at the scene, police said.

The road was closed in both directions and diversions were in place.

One person has died after a crash on Baylys Coast Road in Dargaville this morning.

Police said a car appeared to have collided with a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

-RNZ