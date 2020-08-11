Six Mongrel Mob members and associates arrested, $1.6m in assets seized

Six Mongrel Mob members and their associates have been arrested and about $1.6 million in assets have been seized by Hawke’s Bay police.

In a statement, police said 14 search warrants were executed on Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob members and their associates this morning.

“Five men and one woman have been arrested and charged with numerous offences including possession of firearms, possession of cannabis for supply and participation in an organised criminal group,” police said.

Assets restrained include four houses, vehicles and motorbikes as well as about $110,000 cash. Police also found 1.5 kg of cannabis and seven firearms.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster says the search warrants were a result of 12 months of work by the Hawke’s Bay Organised Crime Unit looking into the sale of illegal drugs throughout Hawke’s Bay.

“Attacking the profits of organised criminal groups is a key part of our strategy to deter and disrupt their operations, and combat the illegal activities they’re involved in," Foster says.

The operation is an extension to a previous operation in May when 16 people were arrested and $1 million in assets restrained.

Further arrests and charges are likely to occur, police say.