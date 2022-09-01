Six more arrests in Manawatū car theft operation

Police have arrested a further six offenders in an operation to find those suspected to be involved in a car theft ring in Manawatū in the past few weeks.

Today's arrests follow 15 arrests in the past two weeks as Police crack down on a recent spike in vehicle-related crime including stolen vehicles and property taken from cars throughout the region, including Levin and Feilding.

Police have recovered most of the vehicles stolen, which have included older model Subarus, Mazdas and Toyota utes.

Those arrested today include four people aged 14 to 18 and two adults.

The adults will appear in court on charges relating to outstanding warrants and breaching court bail.

The youths will appear in the Youth Court.

Police haven’t ruled out more charges as the investigation continues.