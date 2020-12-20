Six new border cases; Health Ministry monitoring NSW situation

There are six new border cases of Covid-19 and no new community cases to report in New Zealand since the Ministry of Health's Friday update.

The new cases arrived from South Africa, Australia, the United States and the Netherlands during the past fortnight.



The first case, who arrived on 8 December from South Africa, tested positive around day 12 and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second case arrived from Australia on 8 December and returned a positive test about day 12. They are now in Auckland quarantine.

The third case is an arrival from the United States who landed in NZ on 10 December. This person tested positive around day 7 and was tested because they are a close contact of an existing case in managed isolation. They are in quarantine in Christchurch.

The fourth and fifth cases both arrived on 15 December from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. Both tested positive around day 3 and are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The sixth case arrived on 15 December from South Africa, tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and are in quarantine in Auckland.

Two previously reported cases have recovered with the result that there are now a total of 55 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

New South Wales

The Ministry of Health says it is closely monitoring the situation in New South Wales, which is reporting increasing numbers of Covid-19 community cases, and is in regular contact with Australian officials.

New South Wales is implementing new measures for international aircrew. The ministry says officials in New Zealand have already increased public health and testing measures relating to aircrews to further strengthen NZ’s defence against Covid-19.



Among the measures, overseas-based air crew are required to stay in a managed isolation facility for the duration of their layover while in New Zealand.

NZ COVID Tracer

As the summer holiday break approaches, the ministry is reminding New Zealanders to use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality to help keep everyone safe.