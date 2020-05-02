Six new cases, death toll rises by one

A man in his 80s has passed away this morning as a result of a probable case of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says.

The ministry says the family of George Hollings, a resident of Rosewood Rest Home who was transferred to Burwood Hospital in Christchurch, asked that they share his name and some information about him.



"His family tell us that George will be remembered as a real Kiwi bloke, a rough diamond, who loved his deer stalking."



“We can’t speak highly enough of the care Dad received. You’ve clearly chosen the best, most compassionate staff to work at Burwood,” the family says.

The ministry says the man also had underlying health conditions.

There have now been 20 deaths linked to Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Today there are six new cases of Covid-19, two are new confirmed cases and four are new probable cases. The combined total is now 1,485.

Of the total cases, 126 are Māori (8%) and 77 are Pacific Islanders (5%).

1,263 are reported as recovered – an increase of 11 on yesterday. 85% of all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.



There are five people in hospital, none in ICU.



There are still 16 significant clusters, no change from yesterday. Three clusters are now considered closed, the Wellington wedding cluster (closed 25 April) and the two clusters linked with group travel to the United States – one in Wellington and the other in Auckland – closed today.

The ministry says a Covid-19 cluster is considered closed after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its most recent report date of a reported case.