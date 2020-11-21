Six new cases - one a border worker already in quarantine

There are six new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today. Five are recent returnees in managed isolation and one case is a border worker already in quarantine for the past two weeks.

Border cases

The first two cases arrived from Qatar on 17 November. They returned a positive result to routine day 3 testing and are being transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility today.



The third case arrived from Germany via Qatar and Australia on 10 November. They returned a positive result following a series of previous inconclusive results. The person has now been transferred to quarantine at the Auckland facility.



The fourth and fifth cases arrived from the United States on 14 November. They have now returned a positive test and are in quarantine in Christchurch.

Border Worker

This community case is a border worker already in quarantine who is a close contact of Case B from the November quarantine cluster.

The Ministry of Health says the person was self-isolating at home from 7 November and chose to transfer to managed isolation on 11 November. They had a negative day 5 test but returned a positive test result around day 12. They remain in the managed isolation facility in Wellington.

Testing

There are currently 42 active cases of Covid-19 in NZ.



The Ministry continues to encourage anyone who visited a location of interest during the relevant time period for the November cluster to get tested – to ensure they can quickly identify anyone who may have been infected.



As part of this enhanced surveillance, the ministry are continuing to have two pop-up testing facilities in central and east Auckland. Both locations are walk-in and do not require a pre-booked appointment.



The central Auckland pop-up testing location is on High Street close to a number of the ‘locations of interest’ and will be open Saturday and Sunday. The east Auckland location is at Spectrum House, 292A Botany Road and will be open both days. All testing locations are available on the ARPHS website.