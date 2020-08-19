Six new Covid-19 cases, five other cases in hospital

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been found, five connected to the Auckland cluster and one imported case.

Health director-general says the imported case is a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand from Qatar via Sydney on August 14.

“She has been in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua and will be moved into the quarantine facility in Auckland," Dr Bloomfield says.

There are 96 active cases in New Zealand and 1,299 confirmed cases.

Five people are receiving hospital-level care including one in Auckland City Hospital and four in Middlemore Hospital.

There are 125 people in the community who have been moved into the Auckland quarantined facility, including 61 people from the Auckland cluster who have tested positive and household contacts.

Yesterday 23,038 tests were processed and there have been 639,415 processed in total in New Zealand.