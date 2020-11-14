Six60 and Air NZ put on special "in air" show for world movie premiere

Die-hard Six60 fans will already have known that the band had a feature film in the works when Air New Zealand dropped a promotional video last month.

Today the band and airline teamed up to create a unique experience for the premiere of their new film 'SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out'.

The band and a planeload of fans departed Auckland Airport on a dedicated flight, especially numbered NZ660, en route to the band's hometown of Dunedin.

Fans were treated to a surprise performance by Six60 at the gate lounge in Auckland and then got to watch the film for the first time with the band as they flew south.

“We love new challenges and are always trying to push new boundaries in SIX60, so we are so stoked to be hosting the very first World Premiere in the Air," Six60’s Matiu Walters said.

"To be able to have the opportunity to fly alongside a planeload of fans back to Dunedin where it all began for us feels really special. This is the first time fans will be able to check out SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out, so it definitely feels like a day of firsts!”

SIX60 will be greeted at Dunedin Airport with a special performance by band Loose & Colourful, who won the chance to perform through a local radio competition.

“We appreciate this wonderful opportunity that Air New Zealand and Universal Music have provided us, not only to promote our city but also to involve our community."

SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out is in cinemas nationwide from 26 November.