SIX60 bringing vibes to Auckland's Eden Park

SIX60 band members at Eden Park / Source: Facebook.

SIX60 has Aucklanders thrilled at their announcement of an Eden Park concert next month.

It will be the first time the band will play at the Auckland stadium, which can seat 50,000 people.

SIX60 has just come off the back of what was literally the biggest band tour in the world so far this year, due to Covid-19 shutting down concerts worldwide. Despite the Covid lockdowns and alert level restrictions, SIX60 managed to perform at all of the gigs around Aotearoa for the recent tour.

The band's frontman, Matiu Walters, said it was no secret they have wanted to play at Eden Park for some time now.

"We always felt that it was important a Kiwi band should play the first show at our national stadium. Because of the hard work that New Zealand has done as a community we are in the privileged position to perform to an audience of this size. It’s a great reward. We’re stoked that it’s become a reality and it’s a real honour to bring our show to the garden of Eden. We can’t wait.”

An Eden Park stadium spokesman said the band’s public support over recent years and demand for them to play at New Zealand’s national stadium made it an easy decision to create history together.

“The first concert at Eden Park is a significant milestone for both our staff and community," Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said

SIX60 will take the stage at the 118-year-old stadium on Saturday, April 24.

Tickets for the Eden Park concert will go on sale at 12pm on Monday, March 22.