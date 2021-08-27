Six60 release first bilingual waiata ahead of Waiata Anthems Week

Photo: Six60 with Te Ao reporter Jess Tyson after receiving their Matariki award for entertainment earlier this month



Top New Zealand band Six60 has released its first bilingual song, Pepeha.

The waiata shares the importance of the pepeha to people and their connection to the whenua and environment.

Six60 singer Matiu Walters says the waiata is “a pepeha for all New Zealanders”.

The song was released today as one of 29 new waiata to be released next week as a part of the 2021 Waiata Anthems Week.

Pepeha was written with the support of the creator of Waiata Anthems, Dame Hinewehi Mohi.

“We’re supporting the movement with musicians from across the country to encourage all New Zealanders to celebrate our nation’s heritage language and to make it accessible through the power of music,” Mohi says.

Six60 also released its waiata, Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō, the te reo version of Don’t Forget Your Roots in 2019. Walters says he is proud of the new waiata.

“With Hine’s help, that really opened the gates for us to explore writing in te reo Māori and exploring our own Māoridom and what it means to be a Kiwi."