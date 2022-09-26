A 'skinny kid' at kura, Wiremu Taui just entered his first bodybuilding comp

Last week, we had our Toa o te Wiki, an 82-year-old kaumātua in bodybuilding. But one of the young guys who entered his first NABBA bodybuilding competition was Wiremu Taui from Rotorua.

"I always knew my passion was fitness. I ended up training in the school gym at high school. But I always used to sneak in with the seniors and go get a pump on," Taui, who started off as a gymnast, told Te Ao Toa.

"I was quite a skinny kid at kura and I used to get teased for it. So I used to use that as energy, as fuel," he said.