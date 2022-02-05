Sky Tower to light up in Ngāti Whātua iwi colour for Waitangi Day

Photo Credit: Paora / Wikimedia Commons

Sky Tower will light up yellow this Sunday for Waitangi Day in Tāmaki Makaurau, in honour of Te Tiriti and as a reflection of Sky City's "on-going partnership" with Ngāti Whātua ki Tamaki, the casino company says.

"Yellow is the iwi colour of Ngāti Whātua ki Tamaki, who are the tangata whenua of central Tāmaki Makaurau who hold the mana over the tribal land upon which our Sky Tower is built," Sky City said in a statement announcing the coloured lighting in recognition of the occasion.

The company acknowledged the land on which Sky Tower sits is part of an original gift of 3000 acres by Ngāti Whātua Orakei paramount chief Te Kawau to Governor Hobson for the establishment of the township of Auckland.

SkyCity says it lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that it supports financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.