Slash adds to East Coast's cyclone devastation, destroying bridge

One of the environmental side-effects brought on by Cyclone Gabrielle is vast amounts of forestry slash sweeping down swollen rivers.

It’s been named a factor for the loss of a major bridge between Tokomaru and Uawa (Tolaga Bay) on the East Coast, Tokomaru Bay civil defence coordinator Lillian Te Hau-Ward says.

That has meant isolation on both ends of the bridge - so no access to Gisborne Hospital for emergencies.

“I’ve been pushing out about the devastation that slash is doing to our communities and our waterways.

“Central government – you fullas really need to do something because we’ve been screaming about this for the past three years.”

Slash has been a problem before, including 2018 when heavy rainfall and flooding in Tolaga Bay saw tonnes of slash washing up on beaches, blocking rivers and spreading out on farms.



Slash the slash - Lillian Te Hau-Ward has had enough.

Reduce the slash

Today, it’s part of the damage to infrastructure and properties, on top of having a huge effect on the kaimoana over the years.

“But, because we’re out of sight, we’re always out of mind. That’s not good enough – forestry companies need to take responsibility,” she says.

“I acknowledge that a lot of our whānau rely on forestry for employment. We’re not saying cut forestry – we’re saying improve your practices in terms of your slash.”

Despite the destruction brought by Cyclone Gabrielle, Lillian says her rohe is “resilient” and “hearty”.

“We started pushing out messages three days before the cyclone hit, asking whānau to prepare.

“We knew there was no knight in shining armour riding in to save us. It was us saving us.”