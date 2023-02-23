Slash inquiry ordered after Cyclone Gabrielle disaster

Former National cabinet minister Hekia Parata will lead a ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

The two-month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events such as cyclones Hale and Gabrielle and earlier events in the region that caused major damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges being wiped out, isolating communities.

It will investigate past and current land-use practices and the impact of woody debris including forestry slash and sediment on communities, livestock, buildings and the environment. It will also look at associated economic drivers and constraints.

Joining Parata on the inquiry will be former Bay of Plenty and Canterbury regional council chief executive Bill Bayfield and forestry engineer Matthew McCloy.

“Woody debris and sediment are particular issues for these communities following storms. More than 10,000 people in Tairāwhiti have petitioned for land use to be better managed. This inquiry is responding to these very real concerns,” Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said.

The inquiry will investigate storm damage and its causes, current practices and regulatory and policy settings.

Severe weather response

“The panel’s recommendations, expected by the end of April, will assist local and central government to respond to the severe weather events we are experiencing in New Zealand,’’ Environment Minister David Parker said.

The panel will make recommendations to improve land use, including changes needed to practices and regulations at central and local government levels. This can include consideration of forestry practices, Resource Management Act plans and national directions, for example, the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry and the Tairāwhiti and Wairoa District resource management plans.

People in affected communities and the wider public will be invited to provide feedback to the panel.

Environment Minister David Parker said decisions on prosecutions are a matter for the local councils under the Resource Management Act.

The news of an inquiry has been met with relief by Gisborne District Council.

Definitive answers

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said it was the only way for the region to get definitive answers the community could trust.

“It had to be independent, and we thank the government for listening.

“The knowledge and information gained through this inquiry will form the foundation for our region to move forward with sustainable practices on our whenua.”

A petition started by Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti calling for an independent inquiry has received 10,765 signatures since it was started in January after ex-tropical Cyclone Hale brought tonnes of slash down rivers, broke bridges, ruined crops and property and killed stock.

In 2018 Gisborne District Council showed it was prepared to take action, successfully prosecuting five forestry companies for poor forestry harvesting and management. Judge Brian Dwyer at the time imposed fines ranging from $124,700 to $379,500.

“As a council we have prosecuted five forestry companies successfully since 2018. However, our focus is on preventing these issues from occurring in the first place during forestry harvesting,” Thatcher Swann says.

The government has since moved to increase the maximum available fines for environmental offences and introduce new tools to assist enforcement as part of the resource management reforms now before Parliament and due to pass into law before the election.

This will increase the maximum fines from the current $300,000 to $1 million for natural persons and from $600,000 to $10 million for companies. It is also proposed insurance will no longer be able to be used to pay infringement or prosecution fines.