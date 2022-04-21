Slightly over 10,000 new cases; 18 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 10,294 new Covid-19 cases and 18 Covid-related deaths today.

The death toll is now at 633 and the seven-day rolling average of Covid-related deaths is at 12.

Ten of the people who died this week were men and eight were women. Two people were in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four over the age of 90. One person was from Northland, three from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from Lakes, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Mid Central, and four from the Canterbury region.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to fall; today's seven-day rolling average is 7,935, while last Thursday's seven-day rolling average was 8,990.

Of the new cases, Auckland sees a significant jump with 2,274 being reported today. Elsewhere, there are 448 in Northland, 751 in Waikato, 424 in Bay of Plenty, 203 in Lakes, 362 in Hawke's Bay, 413 in Mid Central, 153 in Whanganui, 331 in Taranaki, 93 in Tai Rāwhiti, 131 in Wairarapa, 633 in Capital and Coast, 325 in Hutt Valley, 368 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,682 in Canterbury, 241 in South Canterbury, 1,346 in Southern and 110 in West Coast DHBs. Just six cases are of unknown location.

The number of active cases is now at 55,515. Some 66 cases were also detected at the border.

The number of those in hospital with Covid-19 is at 524 today. Of these, 39 are in Northland, 92 in Waitematā, 78 in Counties Manukau, 84 in Auckland, 38 in Waikato, 22 in Bay of Plenty, nine in Lakes, none in Tai Rāwhiti, 15 in Hawke's Bay, twelve in Taranaki, two in Whanganui, eight in Mid Central, 16 in Hutt Valley, 18 in Capital & Coast, four in Wairarapa, nine in Nelson-Marlborough, 53 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 20 in Southern hospitals. Some 14 people are receiving ICU-level care.

There were also 51 first doses, 155 second doses, 20 third primary doses, 1,608 booster doses, 89 paediatric first doses and 1,027 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.