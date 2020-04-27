Small Māori businesses feeling the pinch - 7.30am Newsbreak

- Professor Margaret Mutu of Auckland University is calling for Māori to stop alleged bullying toward COVID-19 confirmed cases. Professor Mutu who is also spokeswomen for Ngāti Kahu took to Facebook to raise her concerns pleading for people to stop after being alerted to this issue in the Far North.

- In the Waikato region, a small Māori business that's feeling the pinch of COVID-19 has closed down. Rangiriri Cafe which is located off State Highway 1 that mainly catered to thousands of tourists and learn about the region's rich history of New Zealand wars and how Māori fought to secures its people's future.

- The idea of a trans-Tasman bubble is gaining momentum - but it's unlikely it'll happen anytime soon. Foreign Minister Winston Peters has hinted travel to Australia for business could start more quickly than we think. Peters says he's open to starting on a state-by-state basis.