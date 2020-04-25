Small whānau company turns workshop into hygiene pack distribution centre - 11.30am Newsbreak

* Sadly, another person has died of coronavirus in New Zealand. He is an elderly man in his 60s and becomes the 10th death from the Rosewood Rest home cluster in Christchurch. That now brings our death toll to 17 as at Friday. There are only two new confirmed cases and three probable cases of Covid-19. Eight people are in hospital, one of whom is in ICU in Middlemore. 1,095 people have recovered from Covid-19, an increase of 30 on Thursday. A new record of 6,961 tests were undertaken in the last 48 hours.

* A small whānau owned Christchurch roading company has turned their workshop into a distribution centre for hygiene packs to be sent to more than 5,000 families across the South Island. Kahu Epiha of Whenua Construction says they jumped at the chance to help out.

* Tanenuiarangi Marae in Palmerston North has set up their very own drive through Covid-19 testing station. The idea of having the testing stationed on the marae is to entice more Māori to get tested and while its the last week of lockdown, CEO Danielle Harris says its better late than never.