'Smile if you're coming to the Warriors next year' - Adam Blair has fun with the Kiwis

The Kiwis camp had a fun vibe heading into the weekend's game with Mate Ma’a Tonga in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Add Te Ao Toa's Adam Blair to the mix and it's a guaranteed laugh a minute.

"I love coming into camp with the brothers. Always a good time, good laughs," a smiling Kiwis and Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana (Ngāti Toa) told Adam.

Adam even had time to put in a plug or two for the Warriors.

"Smile if you're going to come to the Warriors next year?" he asked a surprised Kiwis and Sydney Roosters centre Joey Manu, who burst into laughter, before kindly covering his mouth with his hand.

Not to be put off, Adam next tried Brisbane Bronco's fullback Te Maire Martin (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Waikato Tainui).

"I want you to stay nice and still and don't say anything," if you're signing for the Warriors, Adam told Te Maire.

We'll let you see for yourself how he responded.

The Kiwis won Saturday's game 26-6.