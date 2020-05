Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith is excited to be back in training ahead of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Māori Sportsman of the Year winner returned to training this week after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

While Super Rugby is set to resume shortly, uncertainty remains around international football this year.

However, the All Black halfback is open to playing for Manawatū again, or even the remote possibility of the Māori All Blacks if the opportunity arises.