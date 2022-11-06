Smith most-capped ABs back of all time

Aaron Smith dives to score the ABs' fourth try during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / David Rogers / Getty Images

Halfback Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu) has landed a personal milestone alongside two tries against Wales in Cardiff overnight.

Playing his 113th test Smith has become the most capped back in All Blacks history, a title previously held by Dan Carter.

“It snuck up on me a little bit. Getting to 100 and to chase a third World Cup were the big goals in my tenure in New Zealand. I caught up with Dan last week in Japan and he brought it up – I didn’t even know. It was special to see him for dinner before the game and he was in the changing room afterwards." Smith told NZME's Liam Napier.

“There’s so many legends that have played a lot of games but to be in that kind of echelon with those kinds of names – Dan is one of the greatest – it’s surreal."

Smith established himself as the All Blacks’ first-choice halfback amidst fierce competition, playing 13 Tests in his debut season in 2012. He missed just one Test match in 2017 and became the most capped All Blacks halfback of all time at 82 Tests in 2018.

He told NZME his personal attitude in recent times is about making his teammates shine but he also put to rest commentators' concerns his running game was no longer a lethal weapon, in both tries either side of halftime.

“I play the game in a giving way. I want to make my teammates look as good as they can. Some people may not like that, they may see it as boring, but it’s my style and it’s got me this far.”