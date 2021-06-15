A smoke-free Aotearoa by 2025 - if genetic modification is allowed

A group of scientists says there is a way to help meet the government's 2025 smoke-free Aotearoa target but because New Zealand has a ban on genetic modification, that method can't be used.

.Biotech NZ says re-engineering tobacco plants to reduce the amount of nicotine they carry could be a way to move Kiwis off cigarettes.

“We have these low-nicotine cigarettes out there, they are actually on the market already," Biotech NZ executive director Dr Zahra Champion says.

"The big issue for New Zealand is we cannot use genetically modified foods or cigarettes in New Zealand ”

Champion says the regulations that are holding New Zealand back from using this technology.

"The technology is available. It's just that we’re unable to use that in New Zealand, within those restrictions.”

She says statistics say smoking causes one in four cancer deaths in this country.

“One of the really exciting things about this action plan that just came out is that New Zealand has a fairly definite goal of becoming smoke-free and it has identified in that plan that there's an opportunity to use these low-nicotine cigarettes, which can dramatically reduce the reinforcement in dependence on cigarettes.”

“So we are looking at some of those Māori and Pacific Island communities and looking at those broken cessation rates and it’s showing that the use of these low-nicotine cigarettes, they’re helping people come off smoking.”

Champion says that all avenues have been thought of when creating the low-nicotine cigarettes.

Would people smoke more to get the nicotine they’re used to? Would they buy cigarettes illegally or start growing their own tobacco?

“What we are seeing is that if you can help people who are wanting to quit, then this is a really good opportunity.”

“We are also looking at the generation that hasn't started. If they start smoking they're not going to have that same dependency on these cigarettes because there aren't the high doses.”

“The plan is for current users but for our next generation looking at or trying smoking, it doesn’t have the same kind of addictive effect.”

The action plan also looks at how to set up policies to stop tobacco companies from increasing the nicotine in cigarettes and is part of the government's action plan, Champion says.