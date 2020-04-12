'Smoke Kai not Ciggies' campaign goes online for lockdown - 1230pm Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- 'Smoke Kai not Ciggies' is a campaign run by Mike Pocklington of Ngāpuhi and his team from Ready Steady Quit. With the new lockdown rules in place, the campaign will now run weekly online tutorials for clients encouraging them to smoke their own food rather than cigarettes.
 

