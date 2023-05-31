Smoke warnings across Tāmaki Makaurau amid scrap metal blaze

Firefighters continue to control the blaze at a South Auckland scrap metal yard. Photo / Mike Scott / NZME

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) are warning people in Auckland to steer clear of huge plumes of smoke coming from an enormous scrap metal fire in Ōtāhuhu.

FENZ has extended smoke warnings for the blaze near James Fletcher Drive in Favona. A wind shift has caused smoke to move northward, affecting suburbs including Greenlane, Ellerslie, Mt Wellington, and Penrose. South Auckland continues to be impacted by the smoke.

District manager Brad Mosby urges residents to take precautions: "We're asking people to keep their windows and doors shut and wear a mask as a precaution while outside."

The fire was reported around 12:04 a.m., with fire trucks finding a 70 x 70-meter pile of scrap metal ablaze. Up to 30 trucks and support vehicles have responded to the incident.

While the fire is contained to the scrap metal pile, it will burn for some time. The significant smoke plume is expected to persist throughout the day, posing potential health risks.

