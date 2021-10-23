Sobering Stats: Three Delta Records in Four Days

The latest Covid-19 statistics presented by Māori health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News.
Record Covid-19 and Delta Cases
- There are 129 new cases on 22 October.
- This is the third record for Delta in four days.
Record Māori Cases
- There are 52 Māori cases.
- This is a new record for Māori.
- Māori are the highest cases for the 19th consecutive day.
- The highest five days of Māori cases during the Delta OutBreak have come in the last nine days.
Māori during Delta Level 3
- At 44.4% Māori are the highest ethnicity for cases since Auckland went to Level 3 on 22 September.
Maori cases during the wider Delta OutBreak
- Māori at 30.3% of all cases during the Delta OutBreak, the first day we have been over the 30 percentile.
- Māori are 23.7% of those hospitalised during the outbreak.
- Māori are 50% of deaths.
Total Māori Cases since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand
- The total of all cases for Māori since Covid-19 first arrived is 16.7%.
- This is the first time our percentage of all cases matches our demographic.
Pacific
- At 43.3% Pacific remain the most impacted ethnicity during the outbreak.
- This proportion is declining as that for Māori steadily builds.
- Pacific at 22.3% are the third-highest ethnicity during Level 3.
Pākehā
- Since Thursday, Pākehā at 37.2% became the second-highest impacted ethnicity went to Level 3 on 22 September.
- This is a key figure because, given the much higher percentage of Pākehā in Auckland than Māori, this number signals a greater potential for Delta to go exponential.
Noho Haumaru
Dr Rawiri Taonui