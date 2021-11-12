Sol3 Mio releases new album, 'Coming Home'

Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay



Aotearoa's beloved trio Sol3 Mio today releases its highly anticipated third studio album, Coming Home via Universal Music New Zealand, arriving just in time for Christmas.

For the trio, home is the simple comfort of being back together and making music with the "pure and honest power of voice". Coming Home marks the first batch of new music from the critically acclaimed group, comprised of Pene Pati, Amitai Pati, and Moses Mackay, since 2018's multi-platinum-certified A Very Merry Christmas.

"This album for us was all about bringing songs together," Amitai says. "That reminded us of home, especially for this point in time, where a lot of our family members overseas would love to come home and spend time with us. But obviously, with the pandemic around, they can't do that. So we decided to give them a piece of home as well."

The 12-track album features breathtaking renditions of fan favourite tracks such as Hallelujah. Hold Me While You Wait and A Thousand Years, introducing fans to an exciting new chapter in the Sol3 Mio story.

Family songs

Mackay, who most recently starred on The Bachelor, says the idea of producing an album that was all about home, was high on the trio's agenda. "It was a bit of a crazy time - we just finished a nationwide tour of the country. And then Pene was just about to leave to go to Europe. So we only had about three days to record this album. And so we came together and said 'what we would love to do is record a live album'. You would go to a family gathering and your uncle would pull out the guitar and start singing the songs."

Recorded with award-winning producer Nic Manders (Six60, Katchafire) at Auckland's legendary Roundhead Studios, Coming Home sees the trio take it right back to where it all began, Amitai says.

Sol3 Mio wanted an album that helped its audience understand the musical influences of the trio's childhood, "But the more we went into it, the more we realized that the songs are actually quite important to us. And why not put them down on the track and why not throw them into the album as well? Because now people can have a piece of us with the movie Tom they play the CD"