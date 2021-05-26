Solar power the way to keep kaumātua and kuia warm and dry

More than 200 homes of kaumātaua, papakāinga and Māori-owned rentals will be fitted with solar panels and other renewable technology.

That's part of the government's new focus on creating targeted renewable energy solutions for Māori and public housing.

Housing Minister Megan Woods says these small scale projects will generate approximately 700 KW of solar electricity and provide cheaper power to more than 200 households, with many using innovative micro-grid solutions.

A total of 15 initiatives will receive funding for renewable energy projects in the fund’s first round ($2.8m). In total $14 million will go to renewable energy projects for Māori housing over the next four years.

Woods says some projects will go further by installing household batteries for storing surplus electricity to replace diesel generators.

Associate Māori Housing Minister Peeni Henare. says this fund prioritises projects that aim to improve the health and wellbeing of whānau and tamariki who are experiencing, or who are at risk of energy hardship.

“We know energy hardship is a real problem for whānau in regions all over the country.

"By taking advantage of technologies like solar power, they will see significant savings on their energy bills, and it will be easier to keep warm over winter."

A project will install solar generation on homes tenanted by kaumātua and whānau with tamariki at risk of energy hardship in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā.