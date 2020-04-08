“Sometimes the bubble is the most dangerous place” - Women's Refuge CEO

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says family harm statistics have increased during the lockdown. The recent stats are contradicting the number of call-outs from Women's Refuge and a South Island Men's rehab service.

Women's Refuge Chief Executive Ang Jury is worried that women who are living with violent partners are less likely to call out for help because they are in their “bubbles”, which she says can "sometimes be the most dangerous place."

“Before Lockdown she might've been working, he was working, and there were just many different opportunities to reach out for help, but now it's just the bubble."

The Ministry of Justice released statistics that there has also been a 50% decrease in protection order applications; which speaks volumes to Jury.

“It makes perfect sense, If someone is locked in a house with a person who’s using violence, it's really hard to call for help, it's not as easy as it used to be just picking up a phone or going online, it's a problem for them now,” Jury says.

"She is not your rehab" - anti-violence movement. Source / Facebook

Matt Brown from “She is not your rehab” - an anti-violence movement birthed from a Christchurch barbershop says that the absence of previous outlets may have caused this spike in domestic violence callouts.

“For many men, work was their outlet, but now that they don't have that, they're like what do I do now?

“A lot of those questions have been coming through, what do I do? I'm struggling being stuck at home with my partner, who brings out the worst in me.... and being stuck with the kids who are always screaming."

Their Facebook page alone has over 30,000 followers, many of whom have been reaching out since lockdown, especially in Christchurch where local police say domestic violence callouts have doubled since last week.

“Use this time to get outside with your kids, get out of your comfort zone and be a dork, make your kids laugh by walking around the house, dancing around the house,.

"Do something that you have never seen your father do.”