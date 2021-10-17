Sonny Bill Williams interview with former teammate Liam Messam

Sonny Bill Williams speaks to Te Ao Toa presenter and former All Black teammate Liam Messam about his new book and wanting to inspire young Māori and Pacific boys and girls that failing is a part of life.

In his autobiography, written with Māori author Alan Duff, he lifts the lid on his own struggles. The biography, named You Can't Stop The Sun from Shining, tells the story from his dark times through to the bright lights.

"I would never in my wildest dreams thought I would have written a book, but I have and if it encourages one Māori or Pacific Islander then it was worth it," says Williams.

“I think for so long from a sporting context we put that mask on where we are so strong, and we show a picture of masculinity and we've got everything worked out, but it was easy to write my book and show my frailties and show the demons and struggles," he says.

"I continue to have them. I know there are a lot of Pacific Islander and Māori kids that have that.”