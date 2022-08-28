Sons Of Zion reveal their sporting dreams

Jess Coate talked to Sons Of Zion band members Rio Panapa and Jackson Owens about their sporting dreams.

"My dream scenario is just being in the Warriors and winning a championship because it's been a rough run," says lead vocalist Rio Panapa.

"But I'm loyal, all the boys are loyal, we're all loyal Warriors fans."

"I think they're our only team that are representing on that sort of stage."

"Hopefully, they do it one day," he says.

Jackson Owens says a match winner for the ABs would be the icing on the cake for him.

"I reckon you can't beat a Bledisloe. 22-21, me scoring the last try on the wing.

"The only forward standing out of the wing being a lazy guy," Owens says, with a cheeky smile.