Sorrow as Māori police officer killed on duty in UK

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her sorrow about the death of UK metropolitan police officer Sergeant Matiu Ratana who was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning (UK time) while on duty in London.

54-year-old Sergeant Matiu Ratana was shot in the chest as a 23-year-old suspect arrested on suspicion of drug and ammunition possession, who was still in handcuffs, was being checked in at a custody centre in Croydon, London, BBC News reports.

"Incredibly sad to hear news this morning that a Metropolitan Police officer killed in the UK was Matiu Ratana, a former New Zealand Police officer," Ardern said in a post of her Facebook page.

"Sergeant Ratana worked in Auckland City and Counties Manukau until 2008, before returning to the UK. To all Matiu’s whanau across the world, we share your sorrow and have all our condolences."

Metropolitan Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said Sergeant Ratana had spent nearly 30 years as a uniformed police officer serving the public of London.

Sergeant Ratana is reported to originally be from Hawke's Bay.