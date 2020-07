Māori Television sports commentator Nathan Rarere says South Africa has pushed early morning broadcasts onto Super Rugby.

This, he says, has pushed New Zealand to leave SANZAAR and create its own competition.

“I don’t think everyone was hanging out to watch a lot of those South African teams play us,” Nathan Rarere says.

“I think the last game I got up for at 3am was in 1997.”

Rarere also argued that Aaron Smith was the best halfback in 100 years.