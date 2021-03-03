South Auckland could get vaccine from next week

A clinical leader from the National Māori Pandemic Group says South Auckland could be the first area to get public vaccinations against Covid-19 as soon as next week.

Dr Rawiri Jansen says people from South Auckland should be a priority to get the vaccine because so many work at the airport and in quarantine hotels around the airport and are most at risk to transmission of the virus.

"Koinā te pūtaketanga o ngā kēhi ka tipu mai (that is the source of the community cases developing)," Jansen says.

"Nōreira, manaakitia tēnei hapori tuatahi ka tika (So this community should be the first to receive support)."

After sharing these concerns with the Ministry of Health, Jansen says he's confident the ministry is in full support.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says the government is still working on the best plans to be able to provide the vaccine for all Aotearoa.

"E tautoko atu ana i wētahi o ngā kōrero kua rāngona te kī a Tākuta Jansen rā me tana hiahia kia ngākaunui tātou ki a tātou anō (I support what Dr Jansen said and his desire for us to be kind to each other)," Henare says.

"Mehemea ka ū tonu tātou katoa ki ngā tīkanga o tēnei taumata, ara ko te taumata tuatoru, ka puta tātou katoa ki te whei ao ki te Ao Mārama (If we all abide by the Level 3 rules, we'll make it through)."