South Auckland school reaps benefits of All Blacks memorabilia auction

Koru School in Māngere is to benefit from the Weet-Bix Stat Attack campaign aimed to generate funds towards supporting the personal growth and development of the year 1 to 8 students at the kura.

The initiative is part of the Kiwi Can programme from the Graeme Dingle Foundation and, in partnership with Sanitarium, the Trade Me auction will include a complete set of autographed Weet-Bix Stat Attack cards and a signed 2021 All Black jersey.

Koru School principal Stan What says although he’s not sure how much funds the auction will generate, he is grateful that his students will be able to benefit from the initiative.

“The Kiwi Can programme helps us students do things like build resilience, understand who they are, how they connect with people and how they relate to each other.”

The Weet-Bix Stat Attack card game was launched in 2019 and was a big hit with Kiwi families who loved seeing the latest All Black lineup and getting to know their stats.

The Kiwi Can programme has a 15-year history of working with Koru School, providing leaders to help students reach their potential.