South Auckland teenage TikTok star scores UK No. 1

Photo/YouTube

A young South Aucklander's TikTok tune has hit No. 1 on the UK music charts.

Seventeen-year-old Manurewa High School student Josh Nanai's tune 'Laxed – Siren Beat' was a viral sensation on TikTok earlier this year.

US music star Jason Derulo wrote lyrics to the tune and, with Nanai's record company's permission, released the chart-topper 'Savage Love'.

This week that song moved up the charts from four last week to no. 1 on the UK top 40 music charts, with 57,000 chart sales and 6 million streams.

Nanai, who is known as Jawsh 685 online, talked to OfficialCharts.com.

Nanai told the outlet, “Being a youngin from South Auckland hitting the charts heavy to the point where we hit No. 1! Honestly, it is just the biggest blessing I could have ever received, seeing it happen to not only me but for my family and friends!

"As always from here on out, thank you for all the support and love from around the globe! Stay safe, stay styla."