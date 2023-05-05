South Island group restoring whenua to its former glory

An initiative has been set up in Te Tauihu to restore local land.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Taiao Alliance programme manager Debs Martin says that although natural parks and some reserves are thriving, the overall state of smaller areas is declining.

“So one of the things that we know at the moment is many of the areas across the region are in a pretty poor state, especially when we get into the lowlands. And so we’ve got these fantastic national parks here, and they’re doing pretty well in the uplands. But we also know that some of the critical species in there are under threat," Martin says.

The group is comprised of local and national government bodies, as well as iwi. It is combining mātauranga Māori with western science to restore the land.

Halting extinction

"One of the strengths that the Nature Conservancy has brought to the Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance is our work called Restoration by Design," Martin says.

"It’s using an international conservation standard to help really focus the decision making, the prioritisation of our work, where we’re going to actually do things, such as where the pests are, and where are the landscapes that we’re going to improve.”

They are aiming to restore the whenua and its many fruits, whether that be animals or plants, ultimately to put a halt to their extinction.

“So in my lifetime we’ve seen things like Short-tail Bats and Mohua disappear. So being able to actually measure those outcomes and the improvement in the outcomes for the species is a core part of how we’ll know that we’ve succeeded,” Martin says.

Martin says the Christchurch-based not-for-profit Rata Foundation was crucial in giving mātauranga Māori a space in the initiative.

Te Ao Māori advisor

“The Rata Foundation has been absolutely critical to the work that we are able to do. And I think the most important thing that they have helped deliver is the ability to bring our Iwi partners in on the project in a more equitable manner.

"But we’ve also been able to use the funds to put towards a te ao Māori advisor role, which is helping support the work and to integrate the work of iwi.”

Ngāti Tama ki Te Tauihu general manager Hemi Sundgren says iwi need to be a part of the strategy to see the total restoration of the land, and that the knowledge that the iwi hold of their land will see that come to fruition.

“Iwi like to be engaged at the earliest possible moment. That allows us to front foot any potential issues or challenges that we can overcome and provide solutions into the future,” Sundgren says.