Southern Steel on track ahead of Magic match up, Selby-Rickit says

Despite a mixed finish to pre-season with two wins and two losses, Southern Steel co-captain Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit says the two-time ANZ premiership champions remain on track ahead of the opening match against the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

The ANZ netball captains stood side by side today but on the 15th of March they return as rivals.

"We've been training for months and so the mindset and the body is ready to go. If I was to be honest with you we're just keen to start playing," Selby-Rickit says.

Co-Captain for the Southern Steel, Selby-Rickit says that the preseason loss against the Waikato Magic was a major learning curve for them.

"A huge wake-up call because they smoked us in that game in Ōtaki. But a learning curve, and we just hope that isn't the case for the next game as we're aiming to win."

The Magic's Amigene Metcalfe says, "We're looking to build on that, we still felt we had more to give in that game and some work in particular our attacking end. So it's a tough one to start because they have a lot of experience and a lot of success in the ANZ premiership but we're up for it."

The Southern Steel's main focus for this season is to always adapt and have multiple strategies up their sleeve to be unpredictable to their opponents.

"We're always looking to improve and that's our main focus for this season, is more so looking at how we can be more active around coming with different strategies and focusing on the weekly outcome rather than the finals," Selby-Rickit says.

Who will take this year's tournament out? A tight competition is predicted by the teams.

