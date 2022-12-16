SPCA urges pet owners to be mindful of the hazards summer brings

By Eva Wilson, Te Rito journalism cadet

As the weather heats up and the festivities begin, pet owners are being urged by animal advocates to keep an eye out for their animals during the silly season.

Justine Somerville of the SPCA says that although heat, holidays away from home and Christmas dinners are some of summer's highlights, they can cause problems for pets.



“Heat is always an issue for all pets, domesticated and livestock, so being able to provide shelter is that number one thing. Man-made shelters or trees are fantastic for shade. For things like hutches and kennels, make sure you position them in the shade and move them throughout the day as the sun moves.”



Seasonal foods can make animals sick. Somerville wants owners to remember that although a summer roast may be a treat for humans, it can lead to a trip to the vet if shared with pets. Garlic, onions and other common foods can cause serious issues for animals.



Pet owners asked to be extra vigilant for their paw pals.

Hide edible Christmas gifts

“Our animals can be vacuum cleaners at times, so make sure those edible Christmas presents are well away from where your pets are, particularly chocolate, alcohol and stone fruits.”



Sadly many pets are left at home over summer - cats, rabbits and dogs are left to fend for themselves. Boarding facilities book out quickly over the holidays. Making sure pets are up to date with their vaccinations will help secure a pet’s spot in accommodation.



“If you can't get into a boarding facility, friends or family members you can trust are going to be your next best bet. And be specific, leave a menu, leave all your pets' daily requirements and make sure you have your vet and emergency after-hours numbers for them as well.”



“Small animals in particular, like rabbits and guinea pigs, do need that extra special care and close monitoring. Make sure they're not being mixed with your other household pets. Keep your dogs away from your rabbits and take special care with cats as well.”

Foster for a few weeks

For those who are home over Christmas, the SPCA asks people to consider fostering an animal. It is a less permanent commitment than adoption, and can help to take some of the pressure off of overrun shelters. They invite anyone who would like to host a furry boarder for a few weeks to get in touch.



The SPCA provides the equipment and food needed to host an animal for the time that you are fostering - usually over a period of a few weeks.



Olivia Muir, a foster parent for two four-month-old kittens named Eric and Ora, says that fostering has given her a pathway to eventually adopt the two kittens while retaining support from the SPCA while the two cats are young.



“I think it's honestly a good idea to foster. It's also a good present if you're a parent wanting to get something for your kids. It's a good idea to expand the family.”



People interested in becoming a foster parent this Christmas should head to the SPCA website.