Speaker Mallard confirms exit, moving to Ireland

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has confirmed tomorrow will be his last day before taking up the role of ambassador to Ireland.

Mallard, who will bring to a close a 35-year career as an MP, shared on Twitter a copy of a letter from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro "regrettably' accepting his resignation from the House.

"It is with regret that I accept your resignation and I thank you for your service to New Zealand."

Last time in the chair. pic.twitter.com/C6wHcwOGaP — Trevor Mallard (@WainuiomataTrev) August 23, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, in a statement confirming Mallard's appointment as the second resident ambassador to Ireland, said the former Hutt South MP would continue the "strong relationship" between the two countries.

“Ireland has made a significant contribution to the fabric of Aotearoa New Zealand’s society, with one in six New Zealanders able to claim Irish heritage,” Mahuta said.

“Our countries share a great deal in common as principled, independently minded and outward-looking nations. We co-operate on issues such as climate change, disarmament, and peace amnd security issues.

“We also look forward to our strong agricultural, trade and economic links deepening further in the coming years, including in light of the recent conclusion of the New Zealand – European Union free trade agreement negotiations. Ireland’s continuing support for the FTA has been appreciated,” Mahuta said.

Mallard has been credited with making Parliament a more family-friendly environment, and has often been pictured holding MPs' babies while occupying the chair and proposing the playground built on Parliament grounds.

However, the now-former Speaker hasn't had a smooth ride in the ruling chair, having been the subject of a lawsuit in 2020 from a parliamentary staff member, who claimed Mallard had defamed him by claiming a"'rapist worked at Parliament".

He also had a regular to and fro with first-term Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, eventually relaxing clothing rules in the debating chamber to allow male MPs the ability to choose to not wear neckties. He is also arguably most remembered for an altercation in earlier years with then National MP Tau Henare, after which he eventually pleaded guilty to fighting in a public place, and agreed to pay $500 to the Salvation Army.

In response to Mallard's confirmation of his leaving, National shadow leader of the house Chris Bishop issued a statement, simply saying "good". And a former Labour colleague, and former leader of United Future, Peter Dunne seemingly issued an apology to Ireland.

Ireland, I am so sorry — Peter Dunne (@honpeterdunne) August 23, 2022

He was first elected to Parliament in 1984 in the Hamilton West seat, before losing it in 1990. In 1993, he was re-elected as an MP in the seat of Pencarrow, now known as Hutt South. In that time he held 13 ministerial portfolios, including education, labour, state services and the Rugby World Cup.

He announced his resignation in June, and will become the third of the five most recent Speakers to become take up an overseas diplomatic posting, with Sir Lockwood Smith, and Jonathan Hunt previously representing New Zealand in the United Kingdom.

Mallard is expected to take up his role in January 2023, with his role taken up by Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe.