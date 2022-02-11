Speaker turns on sprinklers at Parliament after day four of protest

Protestors today before the sprinklers were turned on

Bad weather was on the way tonight in Wellington but at Parliament where protestors were running their fourth day of protest, the weather came too soon.

That's because the Speaker, Trevor Mallard, had the garden sprinklers turned on and refused to turn them off.

Protestors in tents sought help but ended up digging channels to soak up the water.

The mood had been quite different today at Parliament as the fourth day of protest saw mounting pressure on Police to bring an end to it all.

Yesterday 122 people were arrested and hostilities erupted. Today it was signing, dancing kaumātua and even poi until the rain fell.

In a statement today, Police responded to claims by protestors that if some sort of secret password is invoked, arrests cannot be enforced. Police say that misinformation, particularly on social media, is rife.

“Some factions are actively promoting false advice about people’s rights and Police powers, which is misleading and factually incorrect.”

“For example, the use of a particular word or phrase by an individual will not impact the arrest of anyone involved in unlawful activity.”

Under the Policing Act 2008, anyone arrested and taken into police custody is required to provide their name, age, date of birth and address. They must also let Police take their photograph and fingerprints or face criminal charges.

Police were also concerned that protestors were encouraging children to be brought to the protest site to support their efforts.

With the media still required to work from Speaker Trevor Mallard’s veranda as a safety precaution, protestors hurled obscenities at them throughout the day.

Police numbers were scaled back on Parliament's forecourt. Although some were equipped with batons, they were removed today in line with regulations.

“That was not in line with the current approach and staff have now removed this equipment.”

Police continue to explore options to ease disruptions to local businesses and allow free and safe movement around the city.

Protestors were seen sitting in discussion circles readying themselves for possible action by Police.