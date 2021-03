My name is Moana, is an uplifting humour-filled show, celebrating the Māori relationship to the ocean and to other New Zealanders.

It stars Māori Television's own Moana Maniapoto and she's joined by her sister Trina Maniapoto, Pitch Backs, Paddy Free and Ace guitarist, Cadzow Cossar.

The performance is taking place as part of the Auckland Arts Festival, with the second to last performance tonight in Warkworth.